Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $110.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Teladoc Health traded as high as $100.89 and last traded at $100.52, with a volume of 148327 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.60.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Teladoc Health from to in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 50,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,821,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,769 shares in the company, valued at $732,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 9,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $717,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,099 shares of company stock worth $5,151,311 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,268.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,596 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $331,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.84 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.22 and a 200 day moving average of $73.14.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

