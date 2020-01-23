Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.26

Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and traded as high as $11.29. Telaria shares last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 722,398 shares traded.

TLRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Telaria from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Telaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.96.

The company has a market cap of $511.36 million, a P/E ratio of -63.94 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million. Telaria had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Telaria Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telaria by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 85,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Telaria by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after buying an additional 40,837 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Telaria by 32.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 62,284 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Telaria in the third quarter valued at about $1,682,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Telaria by 685.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 697,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

About Telaria (NYSE:TLRA)

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

