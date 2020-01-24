TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.67

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.67 and last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 372445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TLTZY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TELE2 AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELE2 AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.44.

About TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

