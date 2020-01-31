Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELECOM ARGENTINA holds a license to provide basic telephone service and fixes telecommunications links in the northern region of the Argentine Republic. The Company contributes to the country´s economic and social development by means of incorporating the latest technological advances achieved to-date in the field of telecommunications world-wide. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NYSE:TEO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.34. 93,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,945. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.27. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.95. Telecom Argentina has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.17 million. Telecom Argentina had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 5.74%. Analysts anticipate that Telecom Argentina will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Telecom Argentina by 715.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,470,000 after buying an additional 3,300,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,578,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Telecom Argentina by 316.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 416,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,367,000 after buying an additional 316,850 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,791,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Telecom Argentina by 1,368.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 238,668 shares in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

