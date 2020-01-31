Telecom plus’ (TEP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Telecom plus (LON:TEP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Telecom plus from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

TEP opened at GBX 1,515.08 ($19.93) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,514.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,322.04. Telecom plus has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,094 ($14.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,554 ($20.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.50.

About Telecom plus

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services to residential and small business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, such as mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers.

