Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $355.00 to $400.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on TDY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen set a $375.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $330.50.

TDY opened at $383.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $212.37 and a 12 month high of $384.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $354.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.41.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.31. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $802.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,191 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.33, for a total value of $728,135.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,426,521.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 5,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total transaction of $1,733,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,942,289.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,712 shares of company stock worth $7,348,174. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

