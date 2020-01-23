Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.20-11.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.18. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY20 guidance to $11.20-11.30 EPS.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $375.38 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies has a one year low of $212.37 and a one year high of $398.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $355.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen set a $375.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $330.50.

In other news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.33, for a total value of $728,135.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,426,521.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.27, for a total transaction of $2,297,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,016.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,712 shares of company stock valued at $7,348,174 in the last ninety days. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

