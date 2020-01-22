Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.20-11.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.19. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 11.20-11.30 EPS.

TDY stock opened at $394.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.07. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $212.37 and a 12 month high of $384.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.78 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $330.50.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total transaction of $873,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,554.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.27, for a total transaction of $2,297,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,604,016.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,712 shares of company stock worth $7,348,174. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

