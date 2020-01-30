Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $393.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.47% from the company’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Teledyne Technologies ended 2019 on a solid note, with fourth-quarter top and bottom lines exceeding the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Solid backlog trends indicate impressive revenue growth prospects for Teledyne. Increasing spending provisions adopted by the U.S. government should drive order growth for defense contractors like Teledyne. Continued strength in microelectromechanical systems market is expected to boost further growth. However, economic weakness is increasingly affecting China, which has made the company skeptical about its expansion in this country. A comparative analysis of the company’s historical P/E TTM ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture, which raises investors’ concern. Moreover, the company’s debt level is increasing.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.50.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $376.17 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $218.21 and a 1-year high of $398.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.23.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul David Miller sold 5,021 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.62, for a total transaction of $1,715,274.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,045. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 2,500 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $873,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,554.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,322,149. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,102,140,000 after purchasing an additional 281,116 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at $88,581,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 634.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 45,597 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at $8,103,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teledyne Technologies (TDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com