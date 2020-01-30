Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

TDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.50.

Shares of TDY opened at $376.17 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $218.21 and a 52-week high of $398.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $358.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total transaction of $873,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,554.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul David Miller sold 5,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.62, for a total transaction of $1,715,274.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,521 shares of company stock worth $4,322,149. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.