Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.76 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.31. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $802.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Teledyne Technologies to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $376.88 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $212.37 and a 52 week high of $380.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $353.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDY. Cowen set a $375.00 price target on Teledyne Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.50.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $873,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,554.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.33, for a total value of $728,135.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,426,521.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,712 shares of company stock valued at $7,348,174 over the last three months. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

