Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target Raised to $423.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $408.00 to $423.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $415.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $400.60.

Shares of TFX traded down $8.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $371.51. 145,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,054. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.15. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $268.05 and a twelve month high of $389.27.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $648.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.20 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.71, for a total value of $75,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 936 shares in the company, valued at $351,664.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benson Smith sold 8,481 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.37, for a total transaction of $2,929,082.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,786,247.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,681 shares of company stock valued at $7,752,001 in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 5,725.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

