Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 0.55.

ERIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Charter Equity upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. New Street Research assumed coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.97.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?