Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Gap Down to $8.33

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.27, but opened at $8.33. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson shares last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 508,575 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ERIC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Charter Equity raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.14.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 75.73 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERIC. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 37,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 28,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 51,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

