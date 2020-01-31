Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.46

Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.46 and traded as high as $14.48. Telefonica Brasil shares last traded at $14.29, with a volume of 88,131 shares changing hands.

VIV has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Telefonica Brasil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Telefonica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Telefonica Brasil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 7.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Telefonica Brasil SA will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIV. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 951,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 103,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 879.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 674,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 605,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Telefonica Brasil during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.98% of the company’s stock.

Telefonica Brasil Company Profile (NYSE:VIV)

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

