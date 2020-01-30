Telefonica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Shares Up 2.8%

Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D)’s stock price shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €2.80 ($3.25) and last traded at €2.80 ($3.25), 5,349,884 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 42% from the average session volume of 3,780,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.72 ($3.17).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of €2.68 and a 200-day moving average of €2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.66.

Telefonica Deutschland Company Profile (ETR:O2D)

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?