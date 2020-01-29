Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) versus Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (OTCMKTS:LSXMB) Financial Comparison

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NASDAQ:LSXMB) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Volatility & Risk

Telekom Austria has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telekom Austria and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telekom Austria $5.24 billion 1.03 $287.33 million $0.85 19.04 Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B $5.77 billion 2.66 N/A N/A N/A

Telekom Austria has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Telekom Austria and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telekom Austria 6.99% 12.58% 3.95% Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Telekom Austria and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telekom Austria 0 0 1 0 3.00 Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B beats Telekom Austria on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telekom Austria Company Profile

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications services to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and foreign carriers. It offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, IPTV, smart home, and television services, as well as data, and information and communication technology solutions; and mobile communications services comprise digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, and music platform and information services. The company also provides terminal equipment, convergent products, wholesale services, Internet access services, digital products, cloud and Internet of Things services, and integrated business solutions, as well as mobile payment, entertainment, and broadcasting services. As of December 31, 2018, it provided mobile communication services to approximately 21.0 million customers; and had approximately 6.3 million fixed-line revenue generating units. The company has operations in Austria, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Belarus, Croatia, the Republic of Serbia, and the Republic of Macedonia. Telekom Austria AG is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. Telekom Austria AG is a subsidiary of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc., transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online. In addition, it offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. Further, the company engages in the direct sale of satellite radios and accessories. It distributes its satellite radios through automakers, as well as through its retailers and Website; and provides satellite radio services to customers of rental car companies. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 34 million subscribers. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.