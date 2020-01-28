Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (NYSE:TLK) Short Interest Down 20.9% in January

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (NYSE:TLK) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,400 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the December 31st total of 851,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 1,634.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 8.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 18.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000. Institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TLK traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.40.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

About Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services.

