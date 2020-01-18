Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect that Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) will post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Telenav’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Telenav posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Telenav.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 25.93% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.58 million.

TNAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telenav in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TNAV traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 193,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,787. Telenav has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $6.53. The stock has a market cap of $240.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.40.

In other news, CEO H.P. Jin purchased 50,000 shares of Telenav stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,273,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,233,199.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNAV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Telenav by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Telenav by 4.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Telenav by 6.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Telenav by 275.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Telenav by 21.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

