Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Telenor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Telenor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Telenor ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Telenor ASA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.93.

Telenor ASA stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $18.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,900. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.23. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $22.27.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

