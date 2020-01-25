Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) versus Telephone & Data Systems (OTCMKTS:TDS) Critical Survey

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) and Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Telenor ASA has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telephone & Data Systems has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Telenor ASA and Telephone & Data Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telenor ASA 1 5 1 0 2.00 Telephone & Data Systems 0 0 2 1 3.33

Telenor ASA presently has a consensus target price of $18.90, indicating a potential upside of 2.16%. Telephone & Data Systems has a consensus target price of $36.50, indicating a potential upside of 47.65%. Given Telephone & Data Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Telephone & Data Systems is more favorable than Telenor ASA.

Profitability

This table compares Telenor ASA and Telephone & Data Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telenor ASA 8.04% 18.15% 3.95% Telephone & Data Systems 2.44% 2.35% 1.19%

Dividends

Telenor ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Telephone & Data Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Telenor ASA pays out 56.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Telephone & Data Systems pays out 56.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Telephone & Data Systems has raised its dividend for 44 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telenor ASA and Telephone & Data Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telenor ASA $13.57 billion 2.01 $1.81 billion $1.22 15.16 Telephone & Data Systems $5.11 billion 0.55 $135.00 million $1.17 21.13

Telenor ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Telephone & Data Systems. Telenor ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telephone & Data Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Telenor ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of Telephone & Data Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Telephone & Data Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed line services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcast services include DTH, and broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, and terrestrial radio and TV transmission. The company also provides wholesale services that enable the operators to route international voice, messaging, data, and signaling traffic through a single connection to a global network, as well as handles international roaming relationships. In addition, it offers digital services, such as international communication services and machine to machine communication, as well as Internet based services, digital media advertising, and financial services. Further, the company sells mobile devices; and leases base station sites and equipment. Telenor ASA was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options. It also provides wireless devices comprising handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; accessories that include wireless essentials, which comprise cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as various consumer electronics, such as headphones, smart speakers, wearables, and home automation products. In addition, the company offers telecommunications services to residential and commercial customers, as well as wholesale customers and wireless carriers; broadband and digital television (TV) video services; voice services comprising local and long-distance telephone, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP), find me follow me, collaboration, instant messaging, and other services; and network access services. Further, it provides business services, including data networking, Ethernet, broadband access, and VoIP services to small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as operates retail stores and kiosks. The company offers its services to approximately 6 million connections. It sells its products through retail sales, direct sales, third-party retailers, and independent agents, as well as through Website and telesales. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.