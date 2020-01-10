Teleradiology Market To Reach USD 11,423.4 Million By 2026 | Reports And Data

New York, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — High target disease prevalence, product launches, increasing strategic developments such as partnerships and agreements, favorable research funding scenario and drug development pressure on pharmaceuticals due to upcoming patent expiration dates are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Teleradiology during the forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Teleradiology market was valued at USD 3,004.6 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 11,423.4 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 18.2%. Teleradiology is the process of transference of radiological patient images from one place to another for either official diagnosis or consultation with other radiologists and physicians. Teleradiology market involves the technology that deals in the transmission of radiography images from external or remote locations to a strong healthcare establishment in an urban area through software that makes use of the Internet. Digital image processing methods and sundry wireless technology can provide immense benefits to this market globally.

The growing number of imaging tests, rising R&D activities related to eHealth, and increasing implementation of picture archiving and communication systems are some of the factors estimated to stimulate the growth of the market. Increasing chances of long-term diseases, such as breast cancer, osteomyelitis, and cellulitis, and the growing number of emergency cases in less developed areas are expected to drive the market further. Given the saturated nature of the outsourced, preliminary teleradiology market and the need for large teleradiology companies to grow, the companies’ focus has recently expanded to the acquisition of existing hospital radiology contracts. For example, one company, Radisphere, sponsored a webinar titled ‘How to Run a Successful RFP Process’, which included templates of the documents necessary to initiate the process of displacing a radiology group.

Despite the aggressive behavior of some companies, their success is not assured. Virtual Radiologic (vRad), a major national teleradiology firm, recently announced that it would cut the pay of its contracted radiologists. Uncertain market forces have compelled other teleradiology companies to rebrand or retrench. One example is the 2010 acquisition of NightHawk Radiology Inc by vRad, which merged the two biggest publicly traded teleradiology companies into one large private equity– controlled group. Developed infrastructure, increasing demand for efficient radiology solutions are likely to drive the regional market. Increase in government expenditure on healthcare information sector, increase in focus of key players toward bringing innovation to digital diagnostics, and supportive government initiatives further fuel the market growth, but the low availability of broadband networks and a shortage of skilled radiologists restrain the sector’s expansion.

