Telesites SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) Trading 2.9% Higher

Telesites SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) rose 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75, approximately 18,907 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 13,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65.

About Telesites SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:TSSLF)

Telesites, SAB. de C.V. builds, installs, maintains, operates, and markets various types of sites towers and support structures, and physical spaces and other non-electronic elements for the installation of radiant radio communications equipment in Mexico. It operates towed towers, self-supporting towers, monopolar towers, and masts.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?