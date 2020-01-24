TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.56

TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and traded as low as $8.45. TELIA Co A B/ADR shares last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 42,221 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TLSNY. Zacks Investment Research raised TELIA Co A B/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut TELIA Co A B/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TELIA Co A B/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74.

TELIA Co A B/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It also provides contact center, Internet of Things (IoT), hosting, managed Wi-Fi, and cloud and security services; data center and infrastructure services; IP-network solutions and system integration services; and financing solutions.

