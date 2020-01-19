Telia (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of Telia Company AB (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) traded down 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25, 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of analysts recently commented on TLSNF shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Telia from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Telia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.40.

About Telia (OTCMKTS:TLSNF)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It also provides contact center, Internet of Things (IoT), hosting, managed Wi-Fi, and cloud and security services; data center and infrastructure services; IP-network solutions and system integration services; and financing solutions.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

