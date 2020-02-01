Telia (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.31

Telia Company AB (OTCMKTS:TLSNF)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and traded as high as $4.35. Telia shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on TLSNF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Telia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Telia from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

About Telia (OTCMKTS:TLSNF)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It also provides contact center, Internet of Things (IoT), hosting, managed Wi-Fi, and cloud and security services; data center and infrastructure services; IP-network solutions and system integration services; and financing solutions.

