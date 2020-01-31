Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,230,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the December 31st total of 8,040,000 shares. Currently, 16.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 371,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.5 days.

TLGT opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66. Teligent has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23. The company has a market cap of $22.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Teligent had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 232.25%. The company had revenue of $18.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teligent will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

TLGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teligent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Teligent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Teligent by 496.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 49,852 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Teligent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Teligent by 247.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 51,718 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teligent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Teligent by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 34,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

Teligent Company Profile

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

