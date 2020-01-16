Telit Communications (LON:TCM) Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

Telit Communications (LON:TCM)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by equities researchers at FinnCap in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LON TCM opened at GBX 160 ($2.10) on Tuesday. Telit Communications has a 1 year low of GBX 112 ($1.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 192 ($2.53). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 159.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 163.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.31 million and a P/E ratio of 9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Telit Communications Company Profile

Telit Communications PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of integrated products and services to support and enable Internet of Things (IoT) deployments in the EMEA, the APAC, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, IoT Services and IoT Products. The company develops, markets, and sells cellular, global navigation satellite systems, short range wireless modules, mobile connectivity services, and application enablement platforms to onboard edge devices to the IoT.

