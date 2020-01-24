Telit Communications (LON:TCM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $163.11

Telit Communications Plc (LON:TCM)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $163.11 and traded as low as $155.00. Telit Communications shares last traded at $159.80, with a volume of 45,980 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Telit Communications in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 159.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 163.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $215.23 million and a P/E ratio of 10.07.

Telit Communications Company Profile (LON:TCM)

Telit Communications PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of integrated products and services to support and enable Internet of Things (IoT) deployments in the EMEA, the APAC, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, IoT Services and IoT Products. The company develops, markets, and sells cellular, global navigation satellite systems, short range wireless modules, mobile connectivity services, and application enablement platforms to onboard edge devices to the IoT.

