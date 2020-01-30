Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.09

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.05. Telkonet shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 99,208 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09.

Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter. Telkonet had a negative net margin of 22.56% and a negative return on equity of 70.24%.

About Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI)

Telkonet, Inc provides EcoSmart platform of intelligent automation solutions in support of the Internet of Things in the United States. Its EcoSmart platform provides savings, management reporting, analytics, and virtual engineering of a customer's portfolio and/or property's room-by-room energy consumption.

