Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on TELL. BidaskClub raised Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Tellurian in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Tellurian stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.35. Tellurian has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $9.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 57.16% and a negative net margin of 677.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 599.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 11,423.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 11,081 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

