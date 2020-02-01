Telsey Advisory Group Raises Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $228.00

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $220.00 to $228.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.82.

MCD opened at $213.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $161.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.45. Mcdonald’s has a 12 month low of $173.41 and a 12 month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski acquired 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,557,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after acquiring an additional 545,903 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 785,409 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $168,635,000 after acquiring an additional 486,944 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $939,332,000 after acquiring an additional 397,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 680,489 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $146,108,000 after acquiring an additional 376,247 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

