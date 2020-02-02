Telsey Advisory Group Trims Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Target Price to $106.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $108.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSCO. BidaskClub raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $92.95 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $82.62 and a 12-month high of $114.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $1,323,804.09. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,529,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,779,000 after purchasing an additional 182,508 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks