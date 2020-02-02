Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Given Daily Media Impact Score of -3.00

News headlines about Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Telstra earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the utilities provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

TLSYY stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. Telstra has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $13.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.58.

Several analysts have recently commented on TLSYY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Telstra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telstra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Telstra Company Profile

Telstra Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, communities, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Telstra Operations, and Telstra Wholesale.

