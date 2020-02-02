TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Receives $49.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TU. Scotiabank raised shares of TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

TU stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.11. 381,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.80. TELUS has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $40.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.10. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TELUS in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in TELUS in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in TELUS by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in TELUS by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,956 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

