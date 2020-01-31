TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the December 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TELUS stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.33. The stock had a trading volume of 400,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,797. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $40.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TELUS will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TU. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,662,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TELUS by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,686 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after buying an additional 9,387 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,465,000. CWM LLC raised its position in TELUS by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after buying an additional 59,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank upgraded TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TELUS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

