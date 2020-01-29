TELUS (TSE:T) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.58

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$52.58 and last traded at C$52.56, with a volume of 392495 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$52.32.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on TELUS from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on TELUS from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TELUS from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TELUS from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$50.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.46.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.80 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 3.1500001 EPS for the current year.

About TELUS (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

See Also: What is Depreciation?