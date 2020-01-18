TELUS (TSE:T) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.67

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.67 and traded as high as $50.91. TELUS shares last traded at $50.85, with a volume of 1,156,738 shares trading hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$50.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.80 billion. Research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 3.1400004 EPS for the current year.

About TELUS (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?