Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) Trading Up 1.3%

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL)’s stock price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,404 ($18.47) and last traded at GBX 1,390 ($18.28), approximately 66,634 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 79,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,372 ($18.05).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a market cap of $929.53 million and a PE ratio of -25.36. The company has a quick ratio of 26.42, a current ratio of 26.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,407.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,306.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Temple Bar Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -0.80%.

About Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL)

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Investec Fund Managers Ltd. It is co-managed by Investec Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading