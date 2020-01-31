Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.86% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s FY2020 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TPX. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $92.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.55.

Shares of TPX opened at $93.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $51.93 and a twelve month high of $94.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 70.52%. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $30,587.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,003.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $891,983.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,848.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,511,059 shares of company stock worth $386,816,166. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,194,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,718,000 after purchasing an additional 107,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,868,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 26.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 945,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,998,000 after purchasing an additional 194,878 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth $33,742,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing