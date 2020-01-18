Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TEG. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.60) target price on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of LON TEG traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Friday, hitting GBX 314 ($4.13). The company had a trading volume of 647,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,966. Ten Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of GBX 207 ($2.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 315 ($4.14). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 294.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 258.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.10 million and a P/E ratio of 22.75.

In related news, insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.58), for a total value of £68,000 ($89,450.14). Also, insider Nick Basing sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.51), for a total value of £267,000 ($351,223.36). Insiders sold 7,321,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,078,959,000 in the last ninety days.

Ten Entertainment Group Company Profile

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 42 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, and restaurant and bar services.

