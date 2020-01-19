Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.15 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) will post sales of $94.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.90 million to $94.30 million. Tenable reported sales of $75.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year sales of $351.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $351.43 million to $352.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $435.18 million, with estimates ranging from $427.72 million to $445.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.79 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 24.14% and a negative return on equity of 64.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on TENB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 2,116 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $58,994.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,742 shares in the company, valued at $39,944,846.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 15,350 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $407,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,671.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,788,440 in the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,731,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,138,000 after acquiring an additional 177,684 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 24.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,404,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,622,000 after acquiring an additional 477,242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 20.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,204,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,925,000 after acquiring an additional 373,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 702,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 336.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 523,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

TENB traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.68. 533,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tenable has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $36.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.95.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

