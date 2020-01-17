Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 2.62. Tenable has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.79 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 64.46% and a negative net margin of 24.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $34,620.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,498 shares in the company, valued at $39,838,589.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $1,274,000.00. Insiders have sold 105,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,788,440 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 336.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 523,335 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Tenable by 1,850.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tenable by 18.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 18,163 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tenable by 50.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 39,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

