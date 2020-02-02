Tenable (TENB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tenable has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $36.26.

In other Tenable news, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 15,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $407,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,671.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total transaction of $58,994.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,742 shares in the company, valued at $39,944,846.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,073 shares of company stock worth $1,514,440 over the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TENB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

