Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Trading Down 5.3%

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) shares were down 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.38 and last traded at $21.41, approximately 2,459,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,155,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TS shares. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average is $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tenaris SA will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Tenaris by 41.9% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 59,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 17,670 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Tenaris by 94.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Tenaris by 8.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tenaris by 1,171.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 59,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Tenaris by 451.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares in the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris Company Profile (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

