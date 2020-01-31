Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the December 31st total of 4,420,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Tenaris stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,966,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,098. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Tenaris had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tenaris will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

TS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 8.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,133,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Tenaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,542,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 451.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 1,171.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 59,355 shares in the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading