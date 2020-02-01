Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $4.23 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.41) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Tenax Therapeutics an industry rank of 79 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Tenax Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,497 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.35% of Tenax Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TENX opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

