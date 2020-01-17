Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.27

Shares of Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.27 and traded as high as $1.30. Tenax Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 914 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Tenax Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. On average, analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics Inc will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,497 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.35% of Tenax Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

