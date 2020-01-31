Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.27

Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.27 and traded as high as $1.36. Tenax Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Tenax Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics Inc will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,497 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.35% of Tenax Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing