TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $226.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TCEHY shares. ValuEngine downgraded TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Macquarie started coverage on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,423,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,375. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.15. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The company has a market cap of $470.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.86 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

